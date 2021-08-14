Detroit Lions Part Ways with Head Athletic Trainer Dave Granito

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirms report that Dave Granito is no longer the head athletic trainer of the team.

The Detroit Lions are currently in talks to hire a new head athletic trainer, as Dave Granito and the organization have parted ways.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the report in his media session following the Lions' preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, 16-15.

According to Lions reporter Kory Woods, who first reported the dismissal, "There was a rift between Campbell and Granito, which led to him being relieved of his duties, per source."

Granito was in his second season with the organization, after most recently serving as the director of athletic training for the University of Michigan Football program from 2016-18.

During his time with the Wolverines, he developed close ties with the Lions' team physician, orthopedist Asheesh Bedi.

"It's just, I felt like this way, the way we needed to go," Campbell said. "I don't really want to get into details of it. I can tell you this, our guys were getting proper treatment -- nothing like that. It felt like we needed to go another way. Communication and some of those things. So, we did make that move."



Campbell added, "We are in talks with someone, but I am not going to give you that name right now. In the meantime, (assistant athletic trainer) Tom Colt has taken over. He's done a really good job. We put some stress on him, and he's answered the bell."

