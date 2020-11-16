Twitter Reacts: Being Top Mediocre Football Team Is Not Acceptable

The manner in which the Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Football Team has left supporters of the team frustrated.

After building a 24-3 lead early in the third quarter, Detroit's defense surrendered three consecutive touchdowns against a Washington offense that does not feature a significant amount of weapons.

Alex Smith, making his first start this season, passed for a career-high 390 yards.

The play-calling of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in the second half continues to be head scratching.

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked postgame about blowing another lead, this time a 21-point advantage.

“It’s an interesting conversation, I think I’ll just stick to this game in particular because one of the things that going into halftime that I looked at was the time of possession of the game and I knew that we were out there for a lot of plays and a lot of time of possession and really through those long drives it was really getting lopsided," Patricia said.

He added, "We were being productive on offense, it was just happening quick. And then from that, I was getting worried that we were out there and we were trying to rotate some personnel and sub some guys just to make sure that we didn’t run into an issue there. So one thing we did know against Washington obviously watching the game last week, they did an outstanding job in the second half coming back on the Giants and making it a tight game. We know that they have that capability. They’ve got really good players, and give credit to them for what they did in the second half. We obviously have to be better, but obviously, just get the win.”

Despite the win, supporters can't help but feel like the team suffered another setback.

Playing this way is part of the reason Detroit finds itself with a sub .500 record of 4-5.

Against better teams, the end result has been Detroit walking off of the field defeated.

Not being able to finish teams off has prevented Detroit from turning the corner and becoming a good football team.

And supporters were not impressed with merely hanging on to defeat a poor football team.

Here is a sample of the reactions online to Detroit's first home victory at Ford Field in 385 days.

