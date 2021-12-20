Detroit Lions Place Quarterback Jared Goff on Reserve/COVID-19 List
One day after the Detroit Lions' most complete effort of the season, a key piece of the offense has hit the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team announced on Monday that quarterback Jared Goff has been placed on the aforementioned list, along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson.
Despite the announcement, there's still an opportunity the 27-year-old could suit up and play on Sunday. The determining factors will be if he is vaccinated and if symptoms of the coronavirus are present this week.
“It was a full-team win, a full-team win," Goff said on Sunday. "All of the times we’ve talked about it this whole year, what it looks like, what it looks like, that’s what it looks like. We make a mistake, we have a fumble, Amani (Oruwariye) makes an interception and almost takes it back to the house. We score on the next play. That’s how good teams win in this league, and we put it on display in all three phases today.”
Announced roster moves
- Activated cornerback Mark Gilbert and running back Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Placed quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Matt Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Activated running back Craig Reynolds from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
- Placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.
