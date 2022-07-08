Skip to main content

AllLions: 17 Rookies Suited Up for Lions in 2021

Detroit Lions are among the youngest teams in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions are among the youngest teams in the National Football League. 

Only one member of the roster, Michael Brockers, is older than 31 years of age. 

General manager Brad Holmes has set out to overhaul the roster by infusing the team with young talent mixed with veteran leadership. 

As a result of the front office making a concerted effort to play younger talent and a rash of unexpected injuries, the Lions had 17 rookies play in 2021, according to the team's website. 

“I see us improving,” head coach Dan Campbell said after a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “You'd look for improvement out of every player in every group and I see it. We're playing better football right now than we did when we started and that's what you're looking for.”

Here is a look at other Lions news this week. 

  • Tim Twentyman of detroitlions.com created a list of five players under the age of 25 that Lions' fans should be excited about.
  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire examined the issues last season with the Lions' secondary.
  • Bleacher Report recently graded every NFL team's 2017 draft haul. 
  • Woodward Sports reacted to the Lions having the most expensive offense in the entire National Football League. 
  • CBS Sports recently ranked every roster in the NFL and the Lions came in at No. 28. 
  • Luke Easterling was a guest on a recent edition of the Detroit Lions podcast to break down the Lions' 2022 and how the team stacks up against the rest of the league heading into training camp.

