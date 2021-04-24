Detroit Lions Pre-Draft Mailbag

Latest SI All Lions mailbag focuses on the upcoming NFL Draft and who the Lions are targeting in the early rounds

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, the Detroit Lions are still one of the biggest mysteries for what exactly they will do in the first round.

There are so many different scenarios that could play out -- and that’s what makes this year quite fun.

In this mailbag, we bring up a plethora of draft scenarios and evaluations of specific players. Here we go.

*Questions edited for clarity.

1.) Could linebacker Micah Parsons see value lining up as an outside linebacker and a pure pass rusher? We know his coverage skills are lacking, but his instincts and athleticism is off the charts. -- @EvanVanWormer1

Answer: One of the reasons I don’t have a problem selecting Parsons despite his inexperience in coverage is his ability to rush the passer.

If you are going to draft an off-ball linebacker in the first round, they need to be able to play on all three downs.

As a former edge rusher, Parsons has the agility and natural ability to be one of the better linebackers at rushing the passer.

His athleticism still provides the potential to be a decent player in coverage as well -- although that is a projection.

If Parsons were to be selected, you would hope the Lions have a clear path in mind of how to use him to keep him on the field at all times, which may include a pass-rushing role on certain downs early in his career.

As far as the run game, Parsons has an innate ability to slip off blocks, attack the ball carrier, and reliably bring the runner down.

2.) Why do you think most are not uptight about this draft, considering this war room has no history with the Lions yet? Is it simply because no more Quinn/Patricia or having so many needs it should be hard to miss? -- @Posco69

A: When there are low expectations for an upcoming season, it allows the Lions to really be flexible in which route they want to pursue.

Not having the immediate pressure to win keeps a little looser feel.

Also, there have been plenty of things said in recent press conferences that would suggest the Lions’ brass wants to follow the new trends of today’s game. That includes athletes and playmakers valued over specific scheme fits.

Considering all the new coaches and front office who come from philosophies who emphasize talent over fits, the Lions will likely draft more along the lines of the typical media’s draft boards.

3.) Do you believe that if the Lions select a quarterback in the first round that it could become a Wentz/Hurts situation, considering all the praise that they have thrown Goff’s way since the trade? -- @superfluousfish

A: I think it is very possible. Goff’s confidence has probably already taken a hit after the trade. Another team throwing in the towel on him after drafting a replacement can’t be a great feeling either.

I’m unsure of Goff’s mental fortitude, but any normal human would definitely struggle with their confidence after two teams attempting to replace him within a span of a few months.

At the end of the day, I don’t know how much it would matter, though.

If the Lions were to draft a quarterback, it’s a tell that they don’t fully believe in Goff -- which is fair when you watch Goff’s film the last couple of season.

However, taking the regime’s actions and words regarding their feelings on Goff, they are going to give him a legitimate chance to be the quarterback of the future.

It’s one of the reasons why I don’t think the Lions will prioritize drafting a quarterback this year.

Detroit Lions

4.) Is it your contention that if Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, or Justin Fields falls to number seven that the Lions, they would be wise to take any of the three? -- @VauntedJT

A: In short, yes. The potential trade backs make the question a little murkier. There are pros and cons to each player. But, each player has tremendous ceilings as well.

The Lions could use elite talent at almost any position. For Chase, he seems to be the clear-cut number one wideout option, yet you can typically find serviceable receiver talent later in the draft or via free agency.

For Pitts, he is so unique that it's a bit of an unknown of where and how he will play. His athletic ability and production is off the charts, but he isn’t a stereotypical tight end -- which only increases his value.

He would likely need to be schemed around to bring out his full potential.

Lastly, Fields has the raw talent at the most important position in the NFL.

It's not often that you would find that type of talent fall into your lap at pick No. 7.

However, you would likely be wasting a majority of his ultra-important rookie contract by drafting a quarterback this season.

5.) What are the chances of the following:

1. Parsons at 7

2. QB at 7

3. WR at 7

4. OT at 7

5. Trade down -- @SigmundBloom

A: This is a really tough question due to the fact that the top-six picks aren’t set in stone and the number of different paths the Lions could take. Here are the percentages I would give for each scenario.

1. Parsons at 7 – 5%

2. QB at 7 – 15%

3. WR at 7 – 15%

4. OT at 7 – 40%

5. Trade down – 20%

6. Other – 5%

The reason that selecting an offensive tackle is the highest likability is due the fact that there is a realistic chance that Penei Sewell falls to the Lions.

At that point, I don’t think they could pass him up. Even if Sewell is not there, they could very well prioritize tackle Rashawn Slater over other positions as well.

I don’t think Chase falls to the Lions which would leave the slight possibility of them drafting one of the Alabama wideouts.

My best guess would be the Lions would also have some trade partners in place with a QB-needy team before drafting one themselves.

However, trading down is a lot easier said than done. I also included the “other” option because it’s the NFL Draft and you can never predict what teams are thinking.