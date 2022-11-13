The Detroit Lions are 2.5-point road underdogs to the Chicago Bears.

Chicago defeated Detroit in both contests last season, including a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

In their last meeting, kicker Cairo Santos sent Lions fans home upset, as he kicked a game-winning field goal to secure a road victory.

The Bears win snapped their five-game losing streak.

With two rebuilding teams set to square off, Detroit has an opportunity to end their road woes, if they can put together four quarters of complementary football.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 82 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Bears (3-6) to defeat the Lions (2-6) at Soldier Field.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed that maintaining discipline and not letting crowd noise impact offensive communication will be paramount this week.

"We’ve got to hone in on it and really I think it’s offensively is where you -- look, defense too, but defense you’re not worried about crowd noise and all those factors," said Campbell. "You do worry about momentum because a lot of times at home it can swing a little bit and you’ve got to get yourself out of it. But offensively, the communication, being able to communicate without verbally being able to do that is huge.

"And the pre-snap penalties, man, holding your water, all those things are big," Campbell explained further. "And I think that’s what it really comes down to because I think when you’re in a loud environment it’s the -- the penalties are what really can set you back. That’s where you get in trouble, so if you stay disciplined and we’re in tune to that, you give yourself a pretty good chance.”