Lions Preparing to Deal With 'Pressure' From Commanders

The Washington Commanders defensive line will pose a great challenge for the offensive line of the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions' offensive line will have a formidable defensive line to battle against in Week 2. 

The Washington Commanders dialed up a blitz on 21 occasions in their season opener last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"You have guys that are quick and understand (how to blitz), you want to use those guys," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, via the Lions team website. "It does help the d-line because if you blitz, and blitz early in the game, they don't know what to expect. They have to anticipate a little bit more. Maybe changes the way they look at things."

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated handling what the Commanders can accomplish upfront is a point of emphasis this week. 

