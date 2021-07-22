USA Today Projects Detroit Lions Winning Only Three Games in 2021

Will the Detroit Lions be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2021?

Heading into training camp, the hope among supporters of the Detroit Lions is that the new coaching staff, led by head new coach Dan Campbell, will change the losing culture that has permeated the locker room the past few seasons.

Change will certainly take a little bit of time, as the organization has at least been willing to acknowledge they are retooling after finishing in last place in the division the past few seasons.

In reviewing the projections of many NFL analysts and pundits, the expectation is that Detroit will only win 5-6 games this upcoming season.

One writer, USA Today's Nate Davis, believes things will be much worse for the Lions in 2021.

In his recent projection of each NFL team's 2021 record, the Lions are only winning three games this season.

"The philosophical overhaul is intriguing --including the expected re-emphasis of the run game --and new GM Brad Holmes has amassed future draft capital that should spark an about face," Nate Davis explained. "But the holes on this roster make you wonder if the win total will rival the amount of kneecaps bitten this season -- especially with the September calendar serving up the 49ers, Packers and Ravens."

Training camp is set to begin on Wednesday, July 28 and Detroit kicks off their 2021 season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

