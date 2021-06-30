Projecting Romeo Okwara's 2021 Stats

SI All Lions provides its statistical prediction for Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara in 2021.

The one defensive player the Lions could rely upon for consistent production a year ago was Romeo Okwara.

Now, with a new contract to his name (three years, $37 million, with $20 million fully guaranteed), the 26-year-old is expected to at least match the statistical line he put up in 2020.

In a career year for the Notre Dame product, Okwara recorded a career-best 10 sacks, to go along with 18 QB hits, three forced fumbles and 44 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss.

Unlike a season ago, though, Okwara will no longer be lining up as a traditional defensive end. Instead, in new Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's 3-4 base defense, he'll occupy one of the team's two outside linebacker spots, along with Trey Flowers.

Glenn believes such a defensive alignment will give Okwara and Flowers a chance to excel even further.

"I think this game is actually transitioning to having more speed on the field," Glenn explained to reporters in late May. "When you look at those two guys, I think with their skill set, giving those guys a chance to play on the edge, I think it helps those guys. The thing I think that’s underestimated about both those guys, (is) their ability to be able to play in space. I think they have the ability to be able to do that."

Glenn understands that what Okwara does best is getting after the quarterback. It's what makes the 6-foot-4, 263-pounder "a pressure player," according to the first-year defensive play-caller.

"Romeo had 10 sacks, so he's a pressure player. Every team in this league, every coach in this league, wants a pressure player. ... We're gonna have him rushing the quarterback. That's what he does best," Glenn said earlier this offseason.

So, you know that Glenn's and the Lions' expectations for the pass-rusher are high, going into the 2021 season.

Here's my prediction for the big man: 42 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, to go along with seven sacks, 14 QB hits and a forced fumble.

