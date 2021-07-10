Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring WR Marqise Lee

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions acquiring free-agent wide receiver Marqise Lee.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee hasn't taken a snap in an NFL game since 2019. But, could the 29-year-old, free-agent wideout be a target for the Detroit Lions?

Let's explore the possibility by taking a look at the pros and cons of the Lions acquiring the former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For starters, Lee, if healthy and in playing shape, could be a nice depth piece for Detroit's receivers room.

The USC product has two seasons of 700 or more receiving yards on his resume (came in 2016 and 2017 with the Jaguars).

Meanwhile, on the Lions' present roster, only one receiver has put up two such seasons: Tyrell Williams, who achieved the feat in 2016 (1,059 yards) and 2017 with the Chargers.

So, Lee's been productive in the past, and has more accolades to his name than any receiver on Detroit's roster not named Tyrell Williams.

However, the NFL is also a business that focuses on what have you done for me lately.

And, when it comes to that for Lee, the production is far from appetizing.

Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports

In fact, since 2018, the 6-foot, 196-pound receiver has only played in six games, including one start (all of which came in 2019), and has amassed a measly three receptions for 18 yards and zero touchdowns.

He missed all of 2018 while recovering from a major knee surgery, and then had his 2019 campaign derailed by a season-ending shoulder injury.

Lee followed that up by opting out of the 2020 season over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast-forward to now, and he doesn't have a job after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason.

He's also nearing the point in his career where, in the eyes of many NFL executives, he's no longer considered a "spring chicken."

He'll be 30 come November 25 -- an age at which players are no longer viewed to be in the primes of their careers, according to pundits and fans alike.

Add his age and injury past to the fact that the Lions are much more in need of a difference-making, No. 1 wideout than another depth piece -- which is what Lee profiles as -- and I don't see a major reason why Detroit would be interested in acquiring the services of the former Jacksonville receiver.

If I were Lions general manager Brad Holmes, I'd pass on Lee.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER