Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR DeSean Jackson
The Lions' receivers room has been depleted by injury -- Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus have both gone down with physical ailments since Week 1 -- and has been a largely underwhelming bunch this season.
So, there's no doubt that the organization is in need of help at the position. Could veteran deep-threat DeSean Jackson, currently with the L.A. Rams, be the answer?
He's a prime candidate to be dealt before the Tuesday, Nov. 2, NFL trade deadline, as Rams head coach Sean McVay declared Friday that the team has agreed to allow Jackson to look into trade options. Subsequently, Jackson will not suit up for the Rams' game Sunday with the Houston Texans.
He's played 14 years in the league, and has put up great career marks. He's amassed 620 career receptions for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns in 167 total games.
Along the way, the California native has also made three trips to the Pro Bowl -- all of which came during his first stint with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008-13).
However, Jackson is now 34 years old -- will turn 35 on Dec. 1 -- and hasn't played in at least 10 games in a season since 2018 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Also, since 2019, he's played in just 15 total games, and has caught a combined 31 balls for 616 yards and four scores.
From all accounts, he's past his prime, and won't be anywhere close to a top-flight receiver or even a reliable No. 2 or No. 3 wideout ever again.
The Lions, sitting at 0-7 and in the midst of a multi-year rebuild, also shouldn't even be entertaining the idea of dealing a mid-round draft pick -- the likely asking price for Jackson -- for an over-the-hill pass catcher.
If I were Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, I'd pass on Jackson.