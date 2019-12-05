Lions Put In Claim for Former Eagles WR Mack Hollins

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Lions put in a waiver claim for former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Mack Hollins.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins had higher priority on the waiver wire, and were able to land the 6-foot-4, 221-pound receiver.



Hollins, a 2017 fourth-round pick, is an intriguing player.

Lions wideout Kenny Golladay was also taken in the '17 draft, and oddly enough, the two share some similarities.

Most notably, both are big guys with decent speed.

In Hollins' career, he's recorded 26 catches, 351 yards and a touchdown.

He missed the entire 2018 season due to a back injury.

Obviously, up to this point, Golladay has easily outperformed his draftmate.



Given the fact that the Lions already have a couple of big-bodied wideouts, Hollins could have been a developmental type that contributed on special teams.

Not that it matters now, but it is interesting that the Lions were looking to add another receiver that can play on the outside.

At this point in the season, Quinn is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to next season's roster.

