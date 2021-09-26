First-Half Observations: Sloppy Play, Lions Attempt Horrible Trick Play

First-half observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest with the Baltimore Ravens.

The first half of the Ravens-Lions Week 3 contest was simply a sloppy affair.

When Ravens kicker Justin Tucker misses a field goal on the road, something is up. Prior to his 49-yard miss, the talented placekicker had made 27 consecutive kicks on the road.

In his last game at Detroit, Tucker went 6-for-6 and was the lone scorer for his team.

Detroit struggled mightily to execute in the first quarter, as quarterback Jared Goff struggled to develop any sort of rhythm.

On their second offensive possession, the Lions attempted a trick play that was executed quite poorly, as running back D'Andre Swift nearly tossed an interception.

Officials originally ruled that Swift lateraled the football, but later overturned the call. Subsequently, Detroit's drive ended anyway when Goff was sacked.

Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes briefly left the game after he was shaken up making a tackle, but returned to the game.

Similar to several other Lions games, when the team actually made a play, a penalty wiped out a positive result. Early in the second quarter, left guard Jonah Jackson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

On the subsequent punt, the Lions did not have the proper number of players lined up, giving the Ravens good field position to start a drive.

Prior, veteran tight end Darren Fells flinched on fourth-down and short, causing Detroit to punt instead of attempting to go for it.

To add insult to injury, the Lions finally had a chance to seize momentum at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter.

Rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs ran out of bounds on the punt, completely negating a Lions fumble recovery in the red zone following the Ravens taking a 3-0 lead.

The Ravens took a 10-0 lead on a blown coverage on third-down and long. Lamar Jackson found wideout Devin Duvernay for a 19-yard touchdown with both Tracy Walker and A.J. Parker trailing.

Baltimore will start the third-quarter with the football.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Notes

During warmups, Barnes was the inside linebacker playing alongside Alex Anzalone. Charles Harris was on the edge for the recently injured Trey Flowers. Cornerback Daryl Worley was in for Jeff Okudah and Ifeati Melifonwu.

During introductions, the Lions introduced cornerback Bobby Price and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin as starters, but Barnes and Price got the start on the Ravens first offensive drive.

Lions donned their all-gray color rush uniforms against the Ravens.

The Ravens won the opening coin toss and elected to defer.

It was the first time this season that the Lions' defense did not allow a single point scored to be scored against them in the first quarter.

Prior to the game, the Lions honored the Pro Football Hall enshrinement of the late Alex Karras.

Calvin Johnson's Pro Football Hall of Fame bust was also on display at Ford Field. During a halftime ceremony, Johnson will receive his ring to commemorate his career achievement.

