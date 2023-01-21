Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Wide Receivers in 2023

Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' wide receivers headed into the 2023 season.

Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022.

Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed.

Additionally, rookie Jameson Williams showcased flashes of big-play potential, albeit in a limited capacity.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the contract status of the wideouts currently on the Lions' roster.

DJ Chark

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes will likely look to bring back the unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Chark had a solid finish to his debut season in Motown, recording at least 56 yards in four of his last six games. His season-best performance – a four-catch, 108-yard performance – came in Week 16 against the Panthers.

The fifth-year pro has a voided year that will count against the Lions' 2023 salary cap. It amounts to a $5,976,667 cap hit.

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown

The second-year wideout recorded his first 1,000-plus-yard receiving campaign in 2022. He is signed with the organization through 2024 as part of his rookie contract, and carries with him a cap hit of $1,136,315 in 2023.

He has $392,630 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Josh Reynolds

The sixth-year receiver is signed with Detroit through 2023, and possesses a cap hit of $4 million this upcoming season.

The 2017 fourth-round pick of the Rams has $750,000 remaining in guaranteed money.

Kalif Raymond

In his second season with the Lions in 2022, Raymond was a second-team All-Pro selection as a punt returner.

The 28-year-old is under contract through 2023, and carries with him a cap hit of $3,025,000.

He has $925K remaining in guaranteed salary.

Jameson Williams

The 2022 No. 12 overall pick will enter the second year of his rookie contract in 2023.

The Alabama product is signed through 2025, with a team option built into the deal for the 2026 campaign. He carries with him a cap hit of $3,968,589 headed into the upcoming season.

Additionally, he is owed $14,286,921 more in guaranteed money.

Quintez Cephus

Cephus, who suited up in just four games and totaled only two catches for 15 yards in 2022, finished the past season on injured reserve. The Wisconsin product is signed through 2023 as part of his rookie deal, and carries with him a cap hit of $1,086,073 headed into next season.

He has $76,073 remaining in guaranteed money.

Trinity Benson

Benson finished the season on injured reserve, and is now an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

If the Lions decide to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), Benson will not be able to negotiate with other teams.

Tom Kennedy

The 26-year-old spent the majority of the '22 campaign on Detroit's practice squad, but also hauled in eight receptions for 141 yards in seven games (including one start).

He is presently signed to a futures deal, meaning that his contract won't count against the Lions' salary cap until a “future” date (the start of free agency).

Maurice Alexander and Stanley Berryhill

Alexander and Berryhill each played in four games this past season, and ended the year on Detroit's practice squad.

Additionally, they are each signed to futures deals for the upcoming season.

Brandon Zylstra

The older brother of Lions tight end Shane Zylstra, Brandon suited up for just two games in 2022, and failed to record a single catch.

He finished the campaign on Detroit's practice squad, and is classified as a "street free agent" going into the offseason.

A street free agent (SFA) is a player who was under contract with an NFL team in '22, but not on an active roster at season’s end. The elder Zylstra is now free to sign with any team immediately.