Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Detroit Lions Release OLB Reggie Gilbert

Detroit Lions announce a roster move the second week of NFL training camp.
Author:

The Detroit Lions announced a roster move on Wednesday afternoon, as outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert has been released.

The 28-year-old linebacker did not participate much in Wednesday's training camp practice and will now be in search of a new landing spot. 

The veteran linebacker initially joined the Tennessee Titans in August 2019, via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, who acquired him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Gilbert started 47 of 57 games at Arizona. He recorded 143 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Gilbert played in all 16 games for the Green Bay Packers for the first time back in 2018. 

He recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, four quarterback hits, 15 quarterback pressures and two passes defensed.

In 2019, Gilbert played in 11 games for Tennessee, which included five starts. He recorded 24 tackles, seven quarterback pressures and a sack.

Recommended Lions Articles

jefferson5

Jermar Jefferson Explains Improvements Made Since OTAs

Detroit Lions rookie running back explains why he sees value in playing special teams and what he did after OTAs to improve his game and his speed.

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2081

Inside Allen Park: Lions' Physicality Has Dan Campbell 'Fired Up'

Day 7 Detroit Lions NFL training camp highlights and observations.

sewell5

Penei Sewell: 'I'll Bring the Juice'

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell is ready to play at right tackle.

He was waived by the Titans in September of 2020, and then bounced around with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was waived by the Jaguars in December of 2020. 

The Lions' defense is hoping that Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers will shine at outside linebacker in the new 3-4 base defense this upcoming season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

gilbert5
News

Detroit Lions Release OLB Reggie Gilbert

jefferson5
News

Jermar Jefferson Explains Improvements Made Since OTAs

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2081
News

Inside Allen Park: Lions' Physicality Has Dan Campbell 'Fired Up'

sewell5
News

Penei Sewell: 'I'll Bring the Juice'

goff5
News

4 Lions Who Must 'Level Up' in 2021

goff5
News

One Play Highlights Vast Difference Between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

pittman5
News

Aaron Glenn Points Out Linebacker Who Has Stood Out at Training Camp

stbrown5
News

Inside Allen Park: Lions' Rookies Fight During First Padded Practice