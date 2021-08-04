Detroit Lions Release OLB Reggie Gilbert

Detroit Lions announce a roster move the second week of NFL training camp.

The Detroit Lions announced a roster move on Wednesday afternoon, as outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert has been released.

The 28-year-old linebacker did not participate much in Wednesday's training camp practice and will now be in search of a new landing spot.

The veteran linebacker initially joined the Tennessee Titans in August 2019, via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, who acquired him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Gilbert started 47 of 57 games at Arizona. He recorded 143 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Gilbert played in all 16 games for the Green Bay Packers for the first time back in 2018.

He recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, four quarterback hits, 15 quarterback pressures and two passes defensed.

In 2019, Gilbert played in 11 games for Tennessee, which included five starts. He recorded 24 tackles, seven quarterback pressures and a sack.

He was waived by the Titans in September of 2020, and then bounced around with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was waived by the Jaguars in December of 2020.

The Lions' defense is hoping that Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers will shine at outside linebacker in the new 3-4 base defense this upcoming season.

