AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions' Statement on Unrest

Vito Chirco

Here is the statement from the Detroit Lions:  

"The painful examples of racism and social injustice reflected in the senseless deaths happening in our country are incredibly disturbing and it is clear that immediate change is necessary.

Over the last several days, it was important for our team to gather virtually so that the pain, confusion, anger and frustration that people are feeling could be shared as we attempt to process what is happening around us. This range of emotion has consumed the time we have spent together as a team this week. Our internal conversations have been powerful and emotional. We will continue to listen, support our players and learn as we press forward together.

Right is right and wrong is wrong. What is happening is not acceptable. We recognize that the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are only the most recent examples plaguing our communities. Our club vows to expand on the work already being done in the Detroit community – through real action and conversation – to help our team make an impact in areas of great need. We have a duty to lead these conversations now and always, but it is equally if not more important that we continue to LISTEN. The events over the past week are a hurtful reminder that we have a long way to go with inclusion, diversity and equality for all people.

We have a responsibility to create positive change.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Bold Detroit Lions Predictions

What are your bold predictions for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia's New Offseason Priority

Phase 3 of Lions offseason has been pushed back for team to address civil unrest

Jason Ross Jr.

Orlovsky: Lions Will Make Playoffs If Defense Plays 'Average'

ESPN analyst believes the Lions can make the playoffs if the defense just plays average. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Best Draft Classes for Lions since 2000

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' three best draft classes since 2000. Read more.

Vito Chirco

Did Lions Draft the Best Tight End in 2019 Draft?

Did the Lions make the correct draft choice by drafting tight end T.J. Hockenson over Noah Fant? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Jason Huntley Could Be Lions' Ultimate Sleeper Draft Pick

Jason Huntley is ecstatic to be a Detroit Lion, and is preparing to be ready when his number is called to perform.

John Maakaron

3 Lions Question Marks Heading into 2020 Season

These questions still linger as the Detroit Lions head into the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

Oday Aboushi Wants to Make a Difference

Aboushi appeared on "The Jim Rome Show" Tuesday, and shared why he wants to make a difference in the world

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 College Quarterbacks Lions Should Keep Eye On

Here are three college quarterbacks the Lions should focus on from the 2021 NFL Draft class. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jarrad Davis' Physical Transformation Explained

SI All Lions caught up with trainer David Lawrence for a Q&A regarding the physical transformation of Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis

John Maakaron

by

Andria m