Lions Release QB Tim Boyle

Quarterback Tim Boyle struggled all throughout the preseason, and has been released.

The Detroit Lions have moved on from one of their backup quarterbacks. 

Tim Boyle, who signed a contract to remain with the Lions this past offseason, has been released, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Despite an opportunity to secure the backup job, Boyle struggled with accuracy, and never commanded the offense. 

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained last week what factors he looked for when evaluating backup quarterbacks. 

“That position as a whole, I think it always comes down to three things," Johnson explained. "Doesn’t matter if you’re a starter or a backup, it comes down to decision-making, accuracy and toughness. 

"And, I think when you look at all those guys, including Jared (Goff), not just the backups, they have over the course of the preseason shown ups and downs in each one of those facets right there. And, I think for that backup spot we’re trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s the most consistent really at the end of the day, with the accuracy, with the decision-making, who we can trust the most when -- if given the keys to the car?’”

If no other decisions are made at quarterback, David Blough will be the backup to Jared Goff. 

