Converting Vaitai's Salary Into Signing Bonus Creates Salary-Cap Space for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have dealt with a significant number of injuries and roster uncertainty the past few weeks.
As a result, general manager Brad Holmes converted $1.335 million of Halapoulivaati Vaitai's remaining base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN.
The move created an additional $1 million in salary-cap space for the team to operate the final two weeks of the season.
In 2021, the NFL salary cap of $182.5 million and rollover monies gave Holmes and Co. $197.7 million to spend this season.
With the team incurring over $55.4 million in dead-cap fees and over $51.1 million on salaries for players that are on the IR/Non-Football Injury list, the team has been fielding its 53-man roster with approximately $91 million this season.
An injury to Shane Zylstra, who reportedly fractured his kneecap, has left the team dangerously thin at the tight end position.
Recommended Lions Articles
Mike Valenti Reveals Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Detroit Lions Should Sign
Read more on the offseason plans 97.1 The Ticket radio host Mike Valenti has for the Detroit Lions' offense.
Why Jared Goff Could Be Detroit Lions' Quarterback of the Future
The Detroit Lions are learning more about Jared Goff and could build a team around him.
Dan Campbell Regrets Not Helping Tim Boyle More Prior to Interception
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle expressed he struggled to determine what defense the Atlanta Falcons were in, prior to tossing late-game interception.
It is likely that a move will be announced to bring in an additional player to play alongside Brock Wright for the team's final two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.
Next season, the team should have an additional $38-$40 million in cap space to work with, to aid in the retooling process.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.