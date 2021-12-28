Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Converting Vaitai's Salary Into Signing Bonus Creates Salary-Cap Space for Detroit Lions

    The Detroit Lions needed additional salary-cap space for the remainder of the 2021 season.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions have dealt with a significant number of injuries and roster uncertainty the past few weeks. 

    As a result, general manager Brad Holmes converted $1.335 million of Halapoulivaati Vaitai's remaining base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN. 

    The move created an additional $1 million in salary-cap space for the team to operate the final two weeks of the season. 

    In 2021, the NFL salary cap of $182.5 million and rollover monies gave Holmes and Co. $197.7 million to spend this season. 

    With the team incurring over $55.4 million in dead-cap fees and over $51.1 million on salaries for players that are on the IR/Non-Football Injury list, the team has been fielding its 53-man roster with approximately $91 million this season. 

    An injury to Shane Zylstra, who reportedly fractured his kneecap, has left the team dangerously thin at the tight end position. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    gallup5

    Mike Valenti Reveals Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Detroit Lions Should Sign

    Read more on the offseason plans 97.1 The Ticket radio host Mike Valenti has for the Detroit Lions' offense.

    goff5

    Why Jared Goff Could Be Detroit Lions' Quarterback of the Future

    The Detroit Lions are learning more about Jared Goff and could build a team around him.

    boyle5

    Dan Campbell Regrets Not Helping Tim Boyle More Prior to Interception

    Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle expressed he struggled to determine what defense the Atlanta Falcons were in, prior to tossing late-game interception.

    It is likely that a move will be announced to bring in an additional player to play alongside Brock Wright for the team's final two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

    Next season, the team should have an additional $38-$40 million in cap space to work with, to aid in the retooling process. 

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    vaitai5
    News

    Converting Vaitai's Salary Into Signing Bonus Creates Salary-Cap Space for Detroit Lions

    just now
    gallup5
    News

    Mike Valenti Reveals Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Detroit Lions Should Sign

    5 minutes ago
    goff5
    News

    Why Jared Goff Could Be Detroit Lions' Quarterback of the Future

    1 hour ago
    boyle5
    News

    Dan Campbell Regrets Not Helping Tim Boyle More Prior to Interception

    19 hours ago
    campbell5
    News

    Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Opponents Revealed

    19 hours ago
    holmes5
    News

    Odds Detroit Lions Will Have No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17412537_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 16 Grades

    Dec 27, 2021
    stbrown5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons

    Dec 27, 2021