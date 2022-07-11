Lions' 2022 Roster Bubble: Linebackers

Read more on the Detroit Lions linebackers who are on the bubble to make the team entering the 2022 NFL season.

If the Detroit Lions are going to be competitive and surprise teams in the NFL this season, the team will need to improve at the linebacker position.

The Lions struggled at the second level of their defense, against both the run and the pass in 2021.

Though no large free-agent addition was made at the position, Detroit did take steps to improve the unit heading into the 2022 season.

Alex Anzalone returns on a new one-year contract, after spending last season as a starter. Whether or not he returns to that starting role remains to be seen, though, as the Lions will have intriguing, young options to evaluate.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes signed Chris Board to help offset the loss of Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Formerly with the Baltimore Ravens, Board entered the league as primarily a special teams player, but saw an increased role on defense across his first four years.

The Lions' other free-agent signing was Jarrad Davis, once the team’s first-round pick in 2017. Davis played four years with the Lions, before spending last season with the New York Jets.

As far as returnees go, Derrick Barnes is heading into his second professional season, and is looking to make an impact. He was hit-and-miss in his rookie year, providing some solid run-stopping pop but struggling against the pass.

The team also drafted Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s viewed by many as a steal, as he holds the versatility to contribute on special teams units while showing instincts that could make him a solid pro.

Despite being a late-round pick, Rodriguez will make the roster. He’s expected to contribute on special teams, while starting the year behind the likes of Anzalone, Board, Davis and Barnes on the linebacker depth chart.

Roster bubble

Shaun Dion Hamilton presents an interesting case. Heading into his fifth season, he’s played in 46 games. He was having a solid offseason heading into 2021, before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason.

Hamilton will likely battle for a roster spot with Josh Woods, who wound up contributing late in the 2021 season. With Anzalone sidelined, Woods stepped in alongside Reeves-Maybin in spurts, and recorded 13 tackles in a loss to Denver.

Both players will be competing for backup positions, along with a role on special teams. As is the case with most positions, the ability to contribute on units like the punt and kickoff team will go a long way toward a player proving their worth.

Anthony Pittman also has a chance to contribute. He made the team last year, and played in all 17 games, making one start and providing good depth.

The 26-year-old is familiar and comfortable with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s schemes, which could give him a leg up on the competition.

Meanwhile, Natrez Patrick hasn’t played in a game since 2020, and has very limited game experience. Because of this, he may be one of the players on the outside-looking-in heading into 2022.