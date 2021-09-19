Roundtable: Will Refs Botch Calls against Lions in Week 2?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the chances of a botched call in the Detroit Lions' Week 2 tilt with the Green Bay Packers.

1.) How excited are you to watch the Lions on Monday Night Football?

Vito Chirco: I'm pretty darn excited, because even though the Packers got smoked in Week 1 against the Saints, I know this is still a huge test for the Lions, to gauge where they're at as a team.

I'm well aware of Detroit's subpar history against Green Bay, too. Dating back to 2000, the Packers have won 31 of their last 42 meetings with the Lions, including four consecutive.

On top of that, you know Rodgers and the Green Bay offense, which only mustered up three points a week ago against New Orleans, will want to score early and often Monday.

Beating the Packers on the road at Lambeau Field would be a heck of a first win for Dan Campbell as Lions head man.

Adam Strozynski: I'm not so much excited about the Monday Night Football aspect of the game, as much as I'm pumped to see what this team does against an angry Green Bay team. Specifically, I'm excited to see how the defense holds up against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

2.) Can the Lions take advantage of the Packers' weaknesses, like the Saints did?

Chirco: I think the one thing the Lions can do to a large extent, which the Saints did in Week 1, is control the time of possession.

I believe Detroit's one-two punch of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the backfield will allow the organization to stay competitive in some games this season that it has no business of being in.

If the Lions establish the ground game early Monday, such will be the case in this Week 2 matchup against the Packers, too.

Strozynski: I don't think this Detroit Lions team has the talent or depth that a team like the Saints has. However, if this team is able to keep the Packers on the ropes, this could be the sign that the Packers are in need of a reset button.

3.) How big of a loss is Tyrell Williams for this week?

Chirco: Whenever you lose one of the biggest pass-catching options from a depleted receivers room, it's a big loss.

Williams didn't exactly light the world on fire a week ago, with two receptions for 14 yards.

However, he's still a top-tier receiving option in the Lions' passing attack, and he will be missed going up against perhaps the team's biggest NFC North divisional rival in Green Bay.

Strozynski: Look, this receiving corps isn't good. He might be the best of a bad bunch, but that isn't saying much. I look at it like this, Quintez Cephus and the crew get to step up and do more. And, maybe you subsequently uncover something.

4.) Is it accurate to say that the best chance the Lions have to beat Green Bay is to keep this a very low-scoring game?

Chirco: I believe so. More precisely, though, I think the best shot the Lions have of pulling off the victory is by running the football and controlling the game clock. If such occurs, Detroit would be able to limit the amount of time that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense are on the field, and that, in my opinion, is the best recipe for stopping Rodgers.

Strozynski: You need to keep the Green Bay offense off the field, if you have any hope to win the game. The score be damned, it will be about time of possession and execution in the red zone.

5.) How bad will the refs blow a call this time against the Lions? It's happening, right?

Chirco: I view it like this ... the Lions fanbase can't keep thinking that the refs are going to screw the team every time it suits up against the Packers. That's just a horrible mentality to have, and in fact, it's a loser's mentality.

Sure, Detroit has been screwed over by the "zebras" in the past when playing Green Bay. But, it doesn't mean it's going to happen again Monday or anytime again soon for that matter.

Let's hope Dan Campbell has this Lions train moving in the right direction, because if he does, the organization will start being taken a lot more seriously by the refs and everyone around the league.

And, as for Monday, I don't think Detroit will have a major call go against it. Instead, the Lions are just going to lose fair and square to a better NFL team in Green Bay.

Strozynski: That's funny and a fair point. I mean, it seems to happen every year in these games or in games against the Chicago Bears. So, yes, I think it will happen once again -- this time on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

6.) How much did Dan Campbell impress you in Week 1?

Chirco: It's too early to say that Campbell impressed me. The way in which Detroit trailed by 21 points, 38-17, entering the fourth quarter was far from impressive. At that point, it looked like the "Same Old Lions," with the same plethora of miscues, including dropped passes, missed tackles and blown coverages.

Sure, Detroit made a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter and only lost by eight points, 41-33. But, the way in which Campbell will impress me is by winning football games -- and specifically, games that the Lions, based on talent, have no business of winning. So, a win on the road against Green Bay will be a step in the right direction for Campbell.

Strozynski: I was blown away at how much the team bought in to him. It's easy to give up when you are down 28 points and your defense can't stop a nose bleed. However, these guys bought in, and played hard till the end. So, Campbell thoroughly impressed me in his regular season coaching debut with the Lions.

