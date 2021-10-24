    • October 24, 2021
    Look: Detroit Lions Trick Los Angeles Rams Twice

    Dan Campbell is the ultimate gambler!
    Author:

    Entering the game, the Detroit Lions were the most desperate team in search of a victory in the National Football League. 

    After starting 0-6, the odds were not in the favor of head coach Dan Campbell and his team getting their first victory on the road against the talented and high-powered offense of the Los Angeles Rams. 

    With a healthy contingent of Lions supporters in attendance, Detroit took an early 7-0 lead on a 63-yard screen pass from Jared Goff to running back D'Andre Swift. 

    As a result of a successful onside kick recovery, Detroit's offense was able to take over possession. 

    On the ensuing offensive possession, Detroit was forced to punt the football after failing to convert on third down. 

    But, the Lions gambled again, as punter Jack Fox, a former high school quarterback, found defensive back Bobby Price for a 33-yard gain to retain possession. 

    At about the halfway mark of the first quarter, the Rams' offense has yet to run a single offensive play.

    The drive resulted in another three points for the Lions, which are off to a 10-0 lead at SoFi Stadium, courtesy of an Austin Seibert field goal.

