Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' running backs headed into the 2023 season.

The Detroit Lions had a solid season running the football in 2022.

The Lions produced the third-most touchdowns on the ground (23), on the heels of Jamaal Williams' single-season franchise record 17 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Detroit, with Ben Johnson calling the plays for the offense, accumulated the 11th-most rushing yards (2,179).

Williams paced all Lions backs with his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,066). Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift, when healthy, served as a nice complementary piece to Williams. Swift finished with 542 yards and five TDs on the ground in 14 games, and also contributed another 389 yards and three scores as a receiver.

Let's take a look now at the contract status of the current running backs on the Lions' roster.

D'Andre Swift

Swift is signed with the team through 2023, and carries with him a cap hit of $2,716,929 in 2023.

He has $942,530 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Jamaal Williams

The 27-year-old running back is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

As mentioned above, the sixth-year pro had a career season in 2022. And, if I were a betting man, I'd place my money on Detroit general manager Brad Holmes & Co. re-signing the fan favorite.

Justin Jackson

Jackson proved to be a decent third option at running back this past season.

The fifth-year back scored a touchdown both out of the backfield and as a receiver during the '22 campaign, and also averaged four yards a rushing attempt.

He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there's a decent chance he'll be brought back by Holmes & Co.

Craig Reynolds

Reynolds is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

If the Lions decide to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), Reynolds will not be able to negotiate with other teams.

Jermar Jefferson

The second-year pro spent the entirety of the past season on the Lions' practice squad.

The 22-year-old running back is presently signed to a futures deal, meaning that his contract won't count against Detroit's salary cap until a “future” date (the start of free agency).

Jason Cabinda

Cabinda, who was the Lions' starting fullback in 2022, is signed with the team through 2023. He will also possess a cap hit of $2,565,000 in 2023.

The fifth-year pro has $500,000 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Greg Bell

Bell failed to log a single carry during the '22 season, and finished the year on injured reserve.

He is under contract with the organization through 2024, and carries with him a cap hit of $755,000 in 2023.

He has $10,000 remaining in guaranteed money.