Detroit Lions Dan Campbell Appeared on ManningCast
Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Running Backs in 2023

Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' running backs headed into the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions had a solid season running the football in 2022. 

The Lions produced the third-most touchdowns on the ground (23), on the heels of Jamaal Williams' single-season franchise record 17 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Detroit, with Ben Johnson calling the plays for the offense, accumulated the 11th-most rushing yards (2,179).

Williams paced all Lions backs with his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,066). Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift, when healthy, served as a nice complementary piece to Williams. Swift finished with 542 yards and five TDs on the ground in 14 games, and also contributed another 389 yards and three scores as a receiver. 

Let's take a look now at the contract status of the current running backs on the Lions' roster. 

D'Andre Swift

Swift is signed with the team through 2023, and carries with him a cap hit of $2,716,929 in 2023.  

He has $942,530 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Jamaal Williams

The 27-year-old running back is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. 

As mentioned above, the sixth-year pro had a career season in 2022. And, if I were a betting man, I'd place my money on Detroit general manager Brad Holmes & Co. re-signing the fan favorite. 

Justin Jackson

Jackson proved to be a decent third option at running back this past season. 

The fifth-year back scored a touchdown both out of the backfield and as a receiver during the '22 campaign, and also averaged four yards a rushing attempt.

He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there's a decent chance he'll be brought back by Holmes & Co. 

Craig Reynolds

Reynolds is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

If the Lions decide to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), Reynolds will not be able to negotiate with other teams.

Jermar Jefferson

The second-year pro spent the entirety of the past season on the Lions' practice squad. 

The 22-year-old running back is presently signed to a futures deal, meaning that his contract won't count against Detroit's salary cap until a “future” date (the start of free agency).

Jason Cabinda 

Cabinda, who was the Lions' starting fullback in 2022, is signed with the team through 2023. He will also possess a cap hit of $2,565,000 in 2023.

The fifth-year pro has $500,000 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Greg Bell 

Bell failed to log a single carry during the '22 season, and finished the year on injured reserve.

He is under contract with the organization through 2024, and carries with him a cap hit of $755,000 in 2023.

He has $10,000 remaining in guaranteed money.