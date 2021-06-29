Detroit Lions Draft QB Spencer Rattler in Latest PFN 2022 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions will have a new signal-caller under center this upcoming season.

Jared Goff will be looking to make a good first impression in Motown, as many NFL pundits believe he is a downgrade from Matthew Stafford.

Early 2022 NFL mock drafts have provided an indication as to what position analysts believe new Lions general manager Brad Holmes will target in next year's draft.

The latest Pro Football Network mock draft has Detroit looking to the Oklahoma Sooners to solidify the quarterback position, as Detroit selects quarterback Spencer Rattler with the No. 1 overall pick.

"Despite the financial ramifications of Goff's contract, they bring in Spencer Rattler to change the franchise’s fortunes," per PFN. "The Arizona high school record holder for passing yards suffered a shaky start to his first season as the starter for Oklahoma last year. However, his development through the season was remarkable. There’s no doubting his arm strength, pocket presence, and ability to make plays out of structure. Another season of consistent development should ensure he sews up the QB1 spot in the 2022 NFL Draft."

Rattler has drawn early comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, due to his effectiveness in making plays while improvising.

The 20-year-old quarterback recorded a 91.3 passing grade and a 69.7 percent accurate-pass rate when improvising in 2020, which led all FBS passers.

In 2020, Rattler secured 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 160 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He ended the season with a 67.5 percent completion percentage, as the Sooners defeated the Florida Gators, 55-20, in the Cotton Bowl.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER