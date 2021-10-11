Lions Set NFL Record After Late-Game Loss to Vikings
The loss to the Minnesota Vikings felt eerily similar to the loss the Detroit Lions and their supporters endured against the Baltimore Ravens.
Recall, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a successful kick of 66-yards to defeat the Lions, 19-17, in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
On Sunday, the Lions were sent home heartbroken again, as Vikings kicker Greg Joseph launched a 54-yard try that sailed through the uprights easily to give the Vikings the 19-17 Week 5 victory.
Following the game, it was pointed out by ESPN that the Lions are the first team in NFL history to lose twice in the same season to a field goal of over 50-yards on the final play of regulation.
The eerily similar fate of his team caused head coach Dan Campbell to wipe away tears when he addressed the media shortly after his team's fifth consecutive loss to start the regular season.
Recommended Lions Articles
Jared Goff Leads NFL in Fumbles
Detroit Lions quarterback is one fumble shy of his total number from 2020.
Snap Counts: Lions-Vikings
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Minnesota Vikings.
Lions' Week 5 Grades: Offense Lacks Excitement, Defense Steps Up Late
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 5 offensive and defensive grades.
“When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it’s tough. You don’t want that for them, but we’ll be better for it," Campbell said. "And there again, credit Minnesota, but we made the one mistake that cost us. And so ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win. But I was proud of them, and I love the fight that they have in them. And I love the grit.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more