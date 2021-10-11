    • October 11, 2021
    Lions Set NFL Record After Late-Game Loss to Vikings

    No team in NFL history has lost twice like this ever before!
    Author:

    The loss to the Minnesota Vikings felt eerily similar to the loss the Detroit Lions and their supporters endured against the Baltimore Ravens

    Recall, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a successful kick of 66-yards to defeat the Lions, 19-17, in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. 

    On Sunday, the Lions were sent home heartbroken again, as Vikings kicker Greg Joseph launched a 54-yard try that sailed through the uprights easily to give the Vikings the 19-17 Week 5 victory. 

    Following the game, it was pointed out by ESPN that the Lions are the first team in NFL history to lose twice in the same season to a field goal of over 50-yards on the final play of regulation. 

    The eerily similar fate of his team caused head coach Dan Campbell to wipe away tears when he addressed the media shortly after his team's fifth consecutive loss to start the regular season. 

    “When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it’s tough. You don’t want that for them, but we’ll be better for it," Campbell said. "And there again, credit Minnesota, but we made the one mistake that cost us. And so ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win. But I was proud of them, and I love the fight that they have in them. And I love the grit.”

