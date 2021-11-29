Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Detroit Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs against Minnesota Vikings

    The Detroit Lions are home underdogs when they play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at Ford Field.
    The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to regroup this week after a disappointing 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. 

    The Lions have opened as seven-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) , according to SI Sportsbook.

    The Vikings are coming off of a 34-26 loss in Week 12 to the San Francisco 49ers

    Back in Week 5, Detroit lost on the road, 19-17, in a game that saw kicker Greg Joseph launch a 54-yard kick to give his team the victory. 

    Following the game, Campbell took the loss quite hard, as he choked back tears when he spoke to the media to recap the tough loss. 

    "We haven’t done it, so we’re still, we’re not quite there," Campbell said. "We haven’t quite got over the hump, but I do think in the long run this is going to pay dividends for us. As ugly as it is right now and hard to swallow, I do think we’re building something special here that’s going to serve us well in the long term."

    Running back D'Andre Swift is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, while Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his shoulder injury. 

    Cook left the game at the end of the third quarter on a cart after being tackled for a loss and fumbling the football. 

