Hard Knocks Must Feature Detroit Lions in 2022

The Detroit Lions could be primed to go from worst to first in 2022. The country should go along for the ride.

In 2022, the Detroit Lions should be featured on the HBO documentary series "Hard Knocks."

NFL teams cannot turn down being featured if they have not appeared in the playoffs the past two years, they do not have a first-year head coach and they have not appeared on the program in the past decade.

With head coach Dan Campbell leading the way, the country could get a glimpse of a rebuilding organization in it's early stages.

Campbell addressed his team after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the season finale and expressed his gratitude.

"Gentleman, I’ll tell you what. You took the hard road one more time. You sure did. You guys earned that freakin’ win, man. You earned it. You went out there and made the plays you had to make, and we really complemented each other well. We really did. We really did, man, when we needed it," Campbell said. "Golly, man, we tried the old trickery on the fake punt. We don’t get it. Defense, you come out and make a stand, and then we take it all the way down the field, offense. I mean, there were so many things that happened this game that were just, man, I’ll tell you what, they make you proud as a coach."

He later emphasized, "That’s where champions are born and made .You guys made me proud. We are now springboarding. We are springboarding, and we have been, by the way. We already started this about three or four weeks ago. We know what we’re capable of, and man, when we hit the offseason running, we’re going man. And we’re going places because we want to go places, and we know the formula. I’m proud of you guys."

Campbell and Co. will now turn their focus to learning from this past season and coming back strong next season.

The country should come along for the ride.

