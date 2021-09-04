Lions Should Expect to See a Ton of 49ers' Nick Bosa in Week 1

Read more on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa being expected to log a significant number of snaps in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will be back in action for the first time since Week 2 of last season when the Lions take on the 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Bosa, the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, played in just two games in 2020, before tearing the ACL in his left knee and subsequently missing the rest of the '20 campaign.

According to San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, Bosa will be healthy and ready to log a significant number of snaps against Detroit.

"I’m expecting to see a lot of [Bosa],” Shanahan told the Murph & Mac show on KNBR in San Francisco. “I mean, he’s been on a plan this whole way, coming back from his big injury and being ahead of schedule since the beginning. And, he’s gotten two weeks of practice in, where he’s been out here pretty hard."

Shanahan also noted that he doesn't believe Bosa sitting out the entire preseason will affect the Ohio State product.

“We didn’t let him go in the preseason, which wasn’t too tough of a decision," Shanahan said. "His first year here, he didn’t play in any preseason games, either, and I thought he did pretty good as a rookie.”

Bosa finished his 2019 season with 47 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, 25 QB hits, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

"Nick is as prepared as any player I’ve been around on and off the field. So, hopefully, he’ll stay on course here, and he’ll be Nick Bosa come Week 1," Shanahan said.

Easy to say, the 23-year-old will be a handful for the Lions' offensive line to contain.

Detroit will kick off its regular season against San Francisco Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

