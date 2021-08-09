Lions Sign WR Darius Jennings, Waive Center Drake Jackson

The injury situation at wide receiver has caused the Detroit Lions to take action.

At their annual practice at Ford Field, the offense was without three wideouts, as Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus all missed the practice that was open to all fans.

“Tyrell (Williams), he's fine," Campbell told reporters. "We want to take care of him and be smart with him because he's in a good place. His groins are a little bit tight. He's had a good two weeks. We wanted to be smart. (Quintez) Cephus kind of bumped his head yesterday on the ground. So, we’re just being safe with him. (Breshad Perriman) B.P. kind of had a hip. You saw the long one when he went down and landed on it. We're a little bit short. We we’re a little bit short at DB, too. We kind of had to alter it a little bit today, take care of those guys, but get our work.”

On Monday, it was announced that the team had signed free agent wide receiver Darius Jennings.

Jennings, 29, went undrafted and signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He has also had stops with the Bears, Jets, Titans and Chargers.

Last season, Jennings spent the beginning of the season on the practice squad of the Chargers prior to being released.

In his career, he has recorded 27 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown. The 5-foot-10 wideout has been utilized in the return game, as he has recorded 1,052 career return yards

Briefly

The team also announced the release of center Drake Jackson and that linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin had been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The activation was expected, as Reeves-Maybin had been spotted at both Friday and Saturday's training camp practice.

Week 3 for the Lions kicks off later on Monday afternoon, as the team will begin to prepare for the Buffalo Bills in their preseason debut on Friday.