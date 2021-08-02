Lions Sign Center Evan Boehm, Activate Guard Evan Heim
The Detroit Lions announced a couple of roster moves just ahead of their Monday training camp practice.
With an already talented group of offensive linemen in camp, two more have been added to the roster.
While the depth chart is more certain along the offensive line than at other positions, the Lions were in need of adding depth.
Early in training camp, the Lions were without a couple of their linemen, as Evan Brown was placed on the non-football injury list and guard Evan Heim was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Center Evan Boehm, drafted in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has had stops with the Cardinals, Colts, Dolphins.
In 2020, he did not see game action, as he spent time on the practice squads of the Bills and Jaguars.
Detroit returns one additional lineman, as Heim was also activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
With the roster moves announced, Detroit now has 90-men on their active roster.
Recommended Lions Articles
Mic'd Up Jared Goff Showcases Personality
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was mic'd up for a Week 1 training camp practice.
T.J. Hockenson Disrespected in Latest Madden 22 Ratings
T.J. Hockenson receives dangerously low rating in latest edition of Madden 22.
August Roster Cutdown Dates for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions and the rest of the league will cut down their rosters in a three-step process.
Padded practices
Although it was initially believed that the team would practice in pads on Monday, league rules mandate that NFL teams cannot practice in pads until 24 hours after a day off.
Padded practices for the Lions will now begin on Tuesday.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more