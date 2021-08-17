Report: Lions Sign Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu

Quarterback Tim Boyle suffered an injury in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The injury to backup quarterback Tim Boyle is likely going to cause him to miss a portion of training camp.

Boyle was pressured all evening by the Buffalo Bills' defense in the Lions' preseason opener, and was forced to miss Monday's training camp practice.

The ex-Packers quarterback was battling David Blough to back up Jared Goff.

With their roster at 84 players and ahead of their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Lions have signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

In December of last season, with Matthew Stafford dealing with rib injuries, Ta’amu was signed to the team’s practice squad.

Ta’amu entered the NFL in 2019, after going undrafted. He spent a brief period of time with the Houston Texans, before signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

He previously spent time on the practice squad of the Chiefs on two occasions, along with his brief stint in Motown.

The 23-year-old quarterback emerged in the XFL in 2020, as he passed for 1,050 yards and five touchdowns in five games. He also secured 217 rushing yards.

The Lions' roster is now set at 85 players, ahead of Tuesday night's scrimmage at their Allen Park practice facility.

