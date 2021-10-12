    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lions Sign CB Mark Gilbert Off Steelers Practice Squad

    Detroit Lions add depth to the secondary with defensive back from Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions will fill one of their open roster positions by adding depth along the secondary. 

    Quintez Cephus is headed to the injured reserve list soon, and the team could use additional help for a secondary that is fielding young and unproven talent. 

    Cornerback Mark Gilbert will sign with the Lions and join their 53-man roster from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, according to LAA Sports

    Gilbert went undrafted out of Duke and joined the Steelers this past summer.

    The 6'1, 190-pound defensive back has spent the early portion of his career on the practice squad. 

    During his sophomore season in 2017, Gilbert recorded 35 tackles with three being for loss, six interceptions, and 15 passes defensed.

    Unfortunately, Gilbert played only two games his junior year after suffering a hip injury that cost him the remainder of the 2018 season and all of 2019.

    Recommended Lions Articles

    walker5

    Is Tracy Walker the Best Safety in NFL?

    Head coach Dan Campbell addresses if safety Tracy Walker has earned even more playing time.

    ragnow

    Lions Lose Frank Ragnow to Season-Ending Injury

    The Detroit Lions will be without one of their leaders for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

    colts5

    ESPN Broadcaster Trolls Detroit Lions

    Steve Levy added salt to the wounds of Detroit Lions fans at the end of the Colts-Ravens game on Monday Night Football.

    Gilbert opted out of the 2020 season after another foot injury in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

    In his first preseason, the 24-year-old recorded five overall tackles and two pass breakups.

    “First of all, that was the best defensive performance we’ve had to date, and particularly in the secondary I thought we did a really good job," head coach Dan Campbell said in his opening statement on Monday. "Certainly, the one that hurts us is the drive at the end of the game that you’ve got to seal the deal on that. When your defense is playing as good as they were, they can’t allow that one because that was the type of game that was going to, but we’ll learn from it."

    gilbert5

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    gilbert5
    News

    Lions Sign CB Mark Gilbert

    14 seconds ago
    walker5
    OnePride+

    Is Tracy Walker the Best Safety in NFL?

    1 hour ago
    ragnow
    News

    Lions Lose Frank Ragnow to Season-Ending Injury

    1 hour ago
    colts5
    News

    ESPN Broadcaster Trolls Detroit Lions

    4 hours ago
    levi5
    News

    Levi Onwuzurike Impressed Coaching Staff against Vikings

    3 hours ago
    jon5
    News

    NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

    3 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

    22 hours ago
    cephus5
    News

    Lions Could Be Without Quintez Cephus for Remainder of 2021 Season

    22 hours ago