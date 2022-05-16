Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Sign Linebacker Natrez Patrick

After tryout with the Detroit Lions, linebacker Natrez Patrick has signed a contract with the team.

The Detroit Lions announced roster moves following the conclusion of rookie minicamp. 

It was announced on Monday morning that linebacker Natrez Patrick has signed with the team. The former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker impressed the defensive coaching staff after receiving an extended tryout last week. 

In a corresponding roster move, Jessie Lemonier was waived. Last season, Lemonier recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in seven appearances. 

Playing collegiately at Georgia from 2015-2018, Patrick secured 160 tackles in 40 games. 

After going undrafted in 2019, Patrick signed on with the Rams. 

Mostly used on special teams, the 6-foot-3, 243-pound linebacker appeared in 25 games prior to being waived following the conclusion of the 2020 season. 

After being claimed by the Denver Broncos in 2021, Patrick spent the year on injured reserve.

According to the Rams team website, "During his time at Georgia, he was arrested three times on marijuana-related charges. His second offense, a pair misdemeanor charges involving possession of less than once ounce of marijuana and parking in a prohibited area, resulted in a four-game suspension. His third offense, came in the early morning hours after Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship."

The charges were later dropped and Patrick participated in an in-patient treatment program, a decision that allowed him to remain with the football program at Georgia. 

