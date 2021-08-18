Lions Sign OLB Rashod Berry

The Detroit Lions now sit at 85 members on the active roster, after signing outside linebacker Rashod Berry.

With the announcement of the release of veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach, the Lions sat at 84 members on their active roster, heading into Wednesday.

Most expected that a corresponding signing was going to occur, as linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton was unexpectedly injured and placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Lions announced the signing of outside linebacker Rashod Berry.

Berry played wide receiver and defensive end in high school, but went on to suit up at tight end for five years at Ohio State.

He recorded 17 receptions for 198 yards and four touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Berry went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, and signed with the New England Patriots.

He was waived during final roster cuts in September of his rookie season, and was signed to the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two regular season games last season -- for the Patriots' Week 6 and Week 13 contests against the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

Berry's release earlier this week was a mild surprise.

"A developmental player in his second season, Berry flashed in 1-on-1 pass rush through two weeks of training camp, but never repped with the starting defense in team periods. He saw 29 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ preseason opener against Washington last Thursday and 13 more on special teams," according to the Boston Herald.

Berry appeared in only a handful of games for New England, and only has recorded one tackle in his career.

