Detroit Lions Sign LB Chris Board

The Detroit Lions have added their second defensive player in free agency on Monday.

The Detroit Lions have found their replacement for linebacker and special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who signed a two-year contract with the Houston Texans. 

NFL Network has reported on Monday evening that former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and special teams standout Chris Board has signed with the Lions. 

It is expected that the 26-year-old will have an opportunity to compete to start in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense. 

Board was signed in 2018 as an undrafted free agent rookie after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. 

"He has played excellent football," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of Board in March of 2021. "He's becoming a really good inside linebacker. Very rarely do you see the guys who excel on special teams the first couple of years and grow into that not become really good defensive players. But Chris Board is becoming a regular in our rotation. He's making tackles. He's covering well. I think he's really making a name for himself."

Board will have an opportunity to contribute immediately on special teams and will compete with Josh Woods and Derrick Barnes for playing time this upcoming season.

board5

