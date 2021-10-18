Snap Counts: Bengals-Lions

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Dan Campbell expressed following the loss to the Bengals, he was not planning on sitting Goff.

At no point on Sunday did he consider benching Goff for backup David Blough.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (49) 78%

Jamaal Williams: (19) 30%

Jason Cabinda: (2) 3% -- 18 special teams snaps (72%)

Godwin Igwebuike: 18 special teams snaps (72%)

Jermar Jefferson: Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Rookie Jermar Jefferson saw his first game action in his NFL career, but did not record an offensive snap, as he played only on special teams.

The running backs rotation has been consistent the past couple of weeks. D'Andre Swift has been seeing his percentage of snaps steadily increase, as he played 78 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (52) 83%

Darren Fells: (15) 24% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Wide receivers

Kalif Raymond: (56) 89% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (52) (83%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (49) 78% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Geronimo Allison: (13) 21% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Tom Kennedy: (8) 13% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Offensive linemen

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (63) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Jonah Jackson: (63) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Matt Nelson: (63) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Penei Sewell: (63) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Evan Brown: (63) 100%

Ryan McCollum: One special teams snap (4%)

Logan Stenberg: One special teams snap (4%)

Will Holden: One special teams snap (4%)

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers: (56) 78% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Trey Flowers: (47) 65%

Nick Williams: (36) 50%

Julian Okwara: (33) 46% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Alim McNeill: (30) 42% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Austin Bryant: (26) 36% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

John Penisini: (22) 31% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Levi Onwuzurike (15) 21% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Rookie Alim McNeill saw a slight increase in playing time against the Bengals, but Levi Onwuzurike saw a slight decline in his playing time in Week 6.

Julian Okwara rewarded the coaching staff for his increased playing time by recording his first career NFL sack. Austin Bryant also saw an increase in playing time at home against the Bengals.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (72) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Charles Harris: (46) 64% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (34) 47% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Derrick Barnes: (32) 44% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Anthony Pittman: 24 special teams snaps (96%)

Josh Woods: 18 special teams snaps (72%)

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (72) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Jerry Jacobs: (67) 93% -- Three special teams snap (12%)

Will Harris: (61) 85% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Tracy Walker: (61) 85% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

A.J. Parker: (49) 68% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Dean Marlowe: (33) 46% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

C.J. Moore: 18 special teams snaps (72%)

Bobby Price: 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Bobby Price saw his playing time in the secondary evaporate. He did not play a snap on defense, and only recorded playing time on special teams against the Bengals.

Jerry Jacobs was the beneficiary of Price's playing time being cut, as the rookie defensive back played 93 percent of the defensive snaps against the Bengals' offense.

Special teams