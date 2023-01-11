No Detroit Lions Make First-Team All-Pro Squad

No members of the Detroit Lions were named to the first-team All-Pro squad this season.

NFL Network reported earlier this year that the Players Association was set to unveil "The Players" All-Pro team on Jan. 11.

According to the league, "The Players" All-Pro team will be voted on by NFL players themselves. They can vote for players with the most impact in a given season at their own position and for those they line up against. For example, wide receivers will vote for fellow WRs and for cornerbacks as well."

Last season, the Associated Press did not vote for a single member of the Lions' roster, as the team only won three games.

In fact, the Lions were completely shut out from both the first and second-team All-Pro lists, as not one single player received a vote from a panel of 50 media members.

The Lions had two players named to the All-Pro team back in 2020, as center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox were listed on the second-team.

Moving forward, it is expected that several players have the potential of being named All-Pro's, as Detroit featured one of the youngest rosters in the NFL this year.

Also, it is very likely the team will be featured in more primetime, nationally-televised contests in 2023.

