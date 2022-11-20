Lions' Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 11 studs and duds, following their 31-18 win over the New York Giants.

Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions.

For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants.

Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New York’s 7-2 mark towering above Detroit’s 3-6, the Lions’ coaching staff crafted a gameplan that was well-executed.

Here are the studs and duds from the win.

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The rookie from Michigan continued his surge Sunday. He recorded his second interception of the season on a well-timed drop into zone coverage. Leaping into the air, Hutchinson secured the pass, and set up Detroit’s first touchdown of the game.

With the interception, Hutchinson became the first rookie defensive lineman in Lions history to record two interceptions in a season.

Hutchinson finished with three tackles, and helped the defense excel in slowing down Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Late in the game, the rookie also fell on a fumble, forced by defensive back Will Harris, to set up Detroit’s game-sealing touchdown.

He wasn’t the only rookie to make an impact play, as third-round pick Kerby Joseph also picked off Daniel Jones in the third quarter. The interception for Joseph was his third of the season, which leads the team.

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

DUD: RB D’Andre Swift

Swift continued to struggle in his return from injury. Despite scoring a late touchdown, he finished with 20 yards on five carries, while catching three passes for 12 yards.

In particular, the third-year back had a frustrating stretch of plays in the second quarter. After fumbling and recovering a short pass from Goff, he stretched his third-down carry too far outside, and was tackled for a loss. It resulted in the drive ending with a punt.

Swift struggled, while running backs Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson had productive days. Williams finished with three touchdowns, while Jackson had a team-high 66 yards (on nine carries).

STUD: DT Alim McNeill

McNeill’s effort Sunday was likely the best of his career. He played a huge role in limiting Barkley, who had averaged 103 rushing yards per game coming into the matchup. Thanks to the N.C. State product’s four-tackle showing, Barkley was limited to just 22 yards (on 15 carries).

McNeill had three tackles for loss, including a third-down sack that forced New York to punt on its first drive. From his nose tackle position, McNeill delivered a dominant performance in the run game, while contributing as a pass rusher.

John Cominsky also had a big day on the defensive line, recording two tackles for loss and a sack. He took down Jones on the final play of the first half, which was his second sack of the season.

DUD: OT Penei Sewell

Sewell was flagged twice Sunday, which matches a season high. He was first penalized in the second quarter for holding.

Late in the first half, he committed an illegal block on a screen play in the red zone. Detroit was able to finish the drive with a touchdown, but the penalty set the offense back.

STUD: RB Jamaal Williams

Williams punched the ball into the end zone three times Sunday, which marked the first three-touchdown game of his career. The BYU product finished with 64 yards on 17 carries, and asserted himself as Detroit’s top goal-line option.

He’s nearing 700 rushing yards on the season, and his current total of 668 is the best of his career.

DUD: FB Jason Cabinda

Cabinda had two drops Sunday. Both came on play-action passes that left him open, including a mishandle on a wheel route that could’ve been a big play for the Lions' offense starting the third quarter.

STUD: RB Justin Jackson

Jackson rushed for a game-high 66 yards on just nine carries, and added a big kick return to start the second half.

His run of 27 yards was the longest of any player, and aside from a 32-yard catch by Amon-Ra St. Brown, was Detroit’s longest play of the game.

DUD: WR DJ Chark

In his return from injured reserve, Chark was a non-factor. The LSU product was limited to just one target, which was a long pass that was nearly intercepted.

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy continued to play important roles in the offense. Raymond had three catches for 33 yards, while Kennedy had a 13-yard reception on third-and-9 to continue Detroit’s first drive of the second half.

St. Brown led the Lions with 75 receiving yards (on seven catches).