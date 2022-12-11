Lions' Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 14 studs and duds, after their 34-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s performance.

STUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff’s control was impeccable Sunday. Working within offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s gem of a gameplan, he kept the metaphorical foot on the throttle, as Detroit’s offense hummed down the field.

Time and time again, Goff made the clutch throw. He nailed two downfield strikes in the first half, one each to Jameson Williams and DJ Chark. The check-downs were on point, as well, including on a short pass to Justin Jackson that turned into a touchdown.

Goff finished 27-of-39 for 330 yards and three touchdowns, his fifth straight game without an interception. He now has thrown for eight touchdowns, against zero interceptions, in his last five games.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson notched his seventh sack of the season, which leads all rookies. He could’ve been credited with another at the end of the first half, when he finished up a sack that was credited to fellow rookie James Houston.

The Michigan product wreaked havoc, consistently putting pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins. Additionally, he played a big role in holding star running back Dalvin Cook to a measly 23 yards (on 15 carries).

DUD: RB Jamaal Williams

Williams had his quietest day in weeks, rushing 16 times for 37 yards. For the first time since Week 9, he was held out of the end zone.

Justin Jackson picked up some of the slack, with 19 yards on four carries, while adding 12 receiving yards.

STUD: WR Jameson Williams

Williams made a minimal contribution to the stat sheet, but his one catch will be remembered. On Detroit’s second drive, he raced free and hauled in his first reception -- a 41-yard touchdown pass from Goff.

The moment had to be enthralling for the rookie, who had been out since January while rehabbing an ACL injury. After playing just six snaps in his debut, Williams reached the end zone in his second professional game.

STUD: WR DJ Chark

Chark has burst onto the scene since returning from injured reserve. After a season-high effort last week, he finished Sunday with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

His touchdown came in the second quarter, on a 48-yard strike from Goff. Chark was billed as a deep threat entering the season, but his abilities had been hindered by injury. Now healthy, the former Jacksonville Jaguar has made an excellent impact.

DUD: CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye was forced into action, after Jeff Okudah left the game prematurely, and was immediately targeted. He allowed a 44-yard pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson in the third quarter.

His struggles against the Vikings continued, as Cousins was able to pick apart not only Oruwariye but the entire Lions secondary.

STUD: S Kerby Joseph

The Lions have found something special in the rookie safety, who has emerged as a ballhawk. He thwarted a rally by the Vikings late in the first half, when he scooped up a fumble forced by Isaiah Buggs.

Joseph finished with four tackles and the recovery. Buggs, who forced the fumble, was credited with a sack, because Cook was trying to throw a jump pass when he fumbled.

DUD: CB Mike Hughes

Hughes struggled similarly to Oruwariye in covering Jefferson. The Vikings’ star wideout set a franchise record with 213 receiving yards (on 10 catches).

The effort was a stark contrast to what was seen from the Lions' defense in the meeting prior, as Jefferson was held to just 14 receiving yards in that contest. However, Hughes and company struggled to meet the standard set in Week 3.

Hughes was also beaten by K.J. Osborn for Minnesota’s last touchdown in the fourth quarter.

STUD: Special teams coach Dave Fipp

One of the game’s biggest plays came in the third quarter. With Detroit leading, 14-7, and facing a fourth-and-8 at its own 26, Fipp dialed up an incredibly well-executed fake punt. C.J. Moore took the direct snap, and raced around the right end for 42 yards, setting up an eventual Lions touchdown.

The special teams unit wasn’t perfect, however. The punt return unit was whistled for an offsides penalty in the first quarter, and kicker Michael Badgley missed a 47-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half.

Badgley would rebound and nail a 41-yard attempt in the fourth quarter, before hitting the game-icing 48-yarder.