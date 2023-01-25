'Where's DC At?': Lions Show Support After Dan Campbell Snubbed

Lions take to social media to support Dan Campbell after Coach of the Year snub.

The Detroit Lions young roster has embraced the coaching style of head coach Dan Campbell and the assistants on the coaching staff.

“I’ve never had a coach who I could look in the eyes and know he would go into battle with me," full back Jason Cabinda expressed, after he signed a contract extension back in February of 2022. "It’s like having the lead general in an army, leading you into war. He’s been fantastic.”

After a slow start to the season, the roster could have folded their tents and looked to next season.

More: Dan Campbell Excluded from Coach of The Year Nomination

Instead, the roster rallied behind Campbell and Co. and finished the 2022 season with an impressive 9-8 record.

Players all season have praised Campbell and the staff for remaining consistent

"He's twice as smart as anyone gives him credit for because of the way he looks, which is badass personified," lead creative producer of "Hard Knocks" told ESPN. "He has the look of physical dominance, but when you see him at work, you understand that the amount of brainpower that is put into his job is more impressive than anyone could imagine."

After not being nominated for NFL Coach of The Year, a couple of players took to social media to question why their head coach was not included among the list of coaches nominated.

Jason Cabinda posted, "Where's DC at????"

Alim McNeill wrote, "Huh ?" in response to the list of coaches nominated on Wednesday.