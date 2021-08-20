3 Keys to Success for Lions TE Darren Fells in 2021

Here is what tight end Darren Fells can accomplish this season in his return to the Detroit Lions.

What goes around, comes around, and this is especially true for Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells, because it is his second go-around with the team.

Fells agreed to terms with the Lions on May 21, after last donning the team's Honolulu Blue colors in 2017.

During the past three seasons, Fells played in Cleveland and Houston, respectively.

When studying Fells, who played in a lot of two TE sets in Houston, the first thing that jumps off the page about him is his durability. Fells has played in every single regular season game over the past three seasons.

While his durability at 35 years old is a wildcard going forward, it is safe to assume he should be dependable.

His big frame (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) and his background of playing professional basketball overseas, prior to signing with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2013, have allowed him to make some big plays downfield (40-plus yards) during his career.

He can box out defenders and pluck the ball with his strong hands. Fells has proven to be a dependable target throughout his career, hauling in 123-of-172 throws intended for him.

It all adds up to Detroit having signed a dependable and serviceable veteran, and that is exactly what I witnessed on film while watching him with the Texans last season (vs. BAL 9/20, vs. TEN 10/18 and vs. CIN 12/27).

What are his three keys to success in 2021?

1.) Remain consistent in his run blocking technique.

Fells is a naturally strong and hold- the-point type of run blocker, who typically does just enough to get by. Sometimes, he gets after it a little more, and sometimes, a little less, which causes him to release from his blocks too early.

Detroit needs more out of Fells as a run-blocker. This will be his primary role, with Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson getting most of the love through the air.

2.) Play the game faster.

Fells looks like this methodical, lumbering runner who often never really looks like he is blocking or running his routes at full speed. Despite being a big man, Fells has shown he can run faster than usual.

There was a play against Cincinnati a season ago where he hightailed it downfield on a big play and he was trying to help block. Additionally, on that play, he looked noticeably faster than the other 99 percent of the time.

3.) Run crisper receiving routes.

A lot of the routes he runs just look sort of sloppy and undefined. He often does just enough to get by, earn his game check and catch his share of passes. His routes do not look crisp or defined.

Fells needs to find a way to get jumpstarted and get excited again about running routes, because he has what it takes to be a legitimate downfield target.

Early in training camp, Fells has performed well and has been targeted in the passing game. He figures to be the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart behind T.J. Hockenson.

His value will come in his mentorship abilities for the many young tight ends on the current roster.

Is it possible "to teach an old Lion new tricks?" Sure, anything is possible.

Odds are that Fells will look identical playing for Detroit, as he did last season in Houston.

Will that be good enough?

That is up to Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to decide.