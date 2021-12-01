Detroit Lions 3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Find out what the Detroit Lions do in this way-too-early three-round 2022 mock draft.

It's time for another Detroit Lions mock draft a -- this time of the three-round variety.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has five picks at his disposal through the first three rounds, as a result of an additional pick in the first round from the L.A. Rams and a compensatory pick in the third round (from the N.Y. Giants' signing of Kenny Golladay).

Without further ado, here is what I see Holmes & Co. doing with those five picks.

No. 1 overall: Michigan EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson is on top of the world right now after his big performance in Michigan's victory over archrival Ohio State this past Saturday. He recorded three sacks in the win, leading the Wolverines to their first victory over the Buckeyes in the Jim Harbaugh era.

The Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School product now has 13 sacks on the season, which is good for the Michigan single-season sacks record.

His draft stock is now also on the rise, which is why he's been bandied about as the Lions' selection with the No. 1 overall pick.

At this moment, if I were Holmes, I would select the game-changing pass rusher.

No. 23 pick (via Rams): Utah LB Devin Lloyd

The Lions need linebacker help, and they get Utah's Devin Lloyd here.

According to The Draft Network's Brentley Weissman, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker offers the following pros:

"Lloyd is a long and athletic linebacker with excellent range. Excellent speed to run through from backside and redline-to-redline range. Has very good burst and can close on the ball carrier in a hurry. Shows above-average ability to take on blocks and is strong and firm at the point of attack. A run-and-hit player who makes plays sideline to sideline. Lloyd is an efficient mover and fluid in coverage. He shows good awareness in zone and can get very good depth in his drops with closing burst on anything in front of him. Length allows him to make open-field tackles with ease and he’s also an effective blitzer."

If Detroit is looking linebacker with its second first-round pick, Lloyd would be a good find.

Round 2, pick 33: Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

Holmes & Co. direly need to upgrade their wide receiving corps via the 2022 draft, and they start to do so by getting Doubs here.

As The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler pens,

"An explosive athlete with impressive straight-line speed and agility as a route-runner, Doubs will soon become an NFL deep threat—he led the country in receiving yardage per game for a good portion of 2020. While he isn’t a burner on the perimeter, his understanding of how to mask routes using his eyes and hips allows him to separate easily downfield."

Boy, could the Lions use a deep threat, and Doubs could be just what the doctor ordered in the second round.

Round 3, pick 64: Georgia S Lewis Cine

The Lions address another need here -- although not as big of one as the previous ones addressed -- and get some secondary help in the form of the Georgia product.

As Pro Football Network's Oliver Hodgkinson writes,

"At 6’1″, Cine has the requisite size for the position. Furthermore, he appears to possess impressive functional length. It’s no good being a tall safety if you have shorter arms that can’t impact the passing game. Cine ticks the boxes here. Additionally, he’s added 15 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons.

That is huge for a player whose physicality is the calling card of his game. Cine is a violent downhill hitter who puts his entire being behind every tackle. His hits shook multiple players at 185 pounds, so at 200 pounds, there may not be a man who can withstand his impact."

It never hurts to add a hard-hitting safety like Cine, especially at this point in the draft.

Round 3 (projected compensatory, as a result of Kenny Golladay signing with the N.Y. Giants): Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Holmes & Co. keep adding wide receiver talent -- and rightfully so -- by drafting Williams here.

As Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings pens,

"Williams is uncommonly explosive out of his stance, and he has legitimate game-breaking speed in space. His long, energetic strides are absurdly efficient, and he can gain separation with his elite acceleration alone. Williams is very dangerous when schemed into space, but he also has the skill set to create space on his own."

Any receiver that can take the top off the defense -- as the 6-foot-2, 189-pound Williams can -- is a good find in the third round. That's why the Lions could do a lot worse than drafting the Alabama wideout with this compensatory pick.