Lions Safety Tracy Walker Carted to Locker Room
The Detroit Lions can ill-afford for a defensive leader to go down with injury.
After taking a 7-0 lead against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker went down with an apparent leg injury.
Trainers helped the talented defensive back off of the field, but he was carted to the locker room, unable to walk himself to be evaluated by the medical staff.
Safety JuJu Hughes came in as the replacement, as Ifeatu Melifonwu was ruled inactive prior to the game.
In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Walker was ejected, after committing a pair of personal foul penalties for hitting quarterback Jalen Hurts late.
“I just let my team down,” Walker said, after the loss to the Eagles. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I’ve just got to make better decisions at the end of the day.”
The Eagles went on to win the Week 1 contest, 38-35, at Ford Field.
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions' Week 3 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Odds Lions Beat Vikings in Week 3
Read more on the Detroit Lions' odds of securing a victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
Best Bet: Lions Are 6-Point Underdogs to Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 13-6 against the spread since Dan Campbell took over.
“It’s a learning experience for me, and I will be better from here on out," said Walker.
Ahead of the Vikings game, Walker missed a couple of days of practice, as he was away spending time with family, awaiting the birth of his son.
It has been reported that Walker will not return to the game, as he is dealing with an ankle injury.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.