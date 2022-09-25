Skip to main content

Lions Safety Tracy Walker Carted to Locker Room

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker has possibly suffered a significant leg injury.

The Detroit Lions can ill-afford for a defensive leader to go down with injury. 

After taking a 7-0 lead against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker went down with an apparent leg injury. 

Trainers helped the talented defensive back off of the field, but he was carted to the locker room, unable to walk himself to be evaluated by the medical staff. 

Safety JuJu Hughes came in as the replacement, as Ifeatu Melifonwu was ruled inactive prior to the game

In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Walker was ejected, after committing a pair of personal foul penalties for hitting quarterback Jalen Hurts late. 

“I just let my team down,” Walker said, after the loss to the Eagles. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I’ve just got to make better decisions at the end of the day.”

The Eagles went on to win the Week 1 contest, 38-35, at Ford Field. 

“It’s a learning experience for me, and I will be better from here on out," said Walker. 

Ahead of the Vikings game, Walker missed a couple of days of practice, as he was away spending time with family, awaiting the birth of his son. 

It has been reported that Walker will not return to the game, as he is dealing with an ankle injury. 

