Detroit Lions Trade Two Draft Picks for Broncos WR Trinity Benson

Detroit Lions have added to their wide receivers room, trading for Broncos wideout Trinity Benson.

The Detroit Lions are not standing pat at the wide receiver position.

After waiving three wideouts on Monday, the Lions are reportedly sending the Denver Broncos their 2022 fifth- and seventh-round picks for wide receiver Trinity Benson.

Detroit will get back a sixth-round pick in 2023.

With Denver having a crowded wide receivers room, Benson gets a chance in Detroit he wouldn’t have been afforded with his former team.

"He's a guy who has been working extremely hard since I've gotten here," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said post-game after playing the Vikings. "In the little time I've gotten to know him, he loves ball. He just loves competing. We were talking on the sideline, we both came off the field, and we were talking about some messages that our moms gave us when we were younger, how it's coming to life, coming to fruition now. He's a guy that's working extremely hard."

Benson was an undrafted rookie out of the 2019 NFL draft who played at East Central University.

In college, Benson played 43 games and secured 133 receptions for 1,700 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Detroit's new wide receiver could also add value in the return game, as he returned 35 kickoffs in college for 642 yards.

