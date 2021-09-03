Scouting Wide Receiver Trinity Benson

Everyone is an unknown until they become known, and such is the case with new Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson.

Benson recently was acquired from the Denver Broncos via a trade. Detroit sent its fifth-and-seventh-round picks in 2022 to Denver, and received Benson, along with the Broncos' sixth-round pick in 2023.

Translation = It was a creative way of Denver getting something for Benson, opposed to getting nothing during the final cuts. Detroit liked Benson just enough to want to prevent him from going on the waiver wire.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes grew increasingly impressed with Benson, as the preseason progressed.

"So, as we’re stacking wide receivers across the league that we think may be available or may not be a team’s No. 1 wide receiver or whatever the case is, obviously, he (Trinity Benson) popped off in the games," Holmes said. "When we started stacking him, he kept rising as No. 1. As he kept rising as No. 1, that’s when I called (Broncos general manager) George (Paton).

It was a "collaborative effort" from Detroit's front office and coaching staff in determining that the organization should go out and acquire Benson.

"Again, as we kept stacking -- it’s a collaborative effort. It’s not just me and (director of pro scouting) Rob Lohman who thought that he was the best," Holmes commented. "No, it’s me and the rest of the personnel department. It was (wide receivers coach Antwaan) Randle El saying, ‘Yes, he’s the top guy.’ It’s Dan (Campbell) looking at him and saying, ‘Oh yeah, I really love this Benson.’ It’s a collaborative effort. So, it’s (a) total buy-in to make you feel really, really good about it and say, ‘Hey, look, maybe you can just sit back and wait and put in a claim and see if you get lucky.’ But, no, we felt confident enough to say, ‘Let’s just go ahead and see if we can make something happen, to go get him.'"

Framing expectations properly goes a long way in determining whether fans will end up being disappointed or pleasantly surprised.

Benson surfaced with Denver, after playing collegiately at East Central University, and managed to hang around a couple years. He has not caught a regular season pass, but he had shown enough for Denver to keep him around.

At this point, it is important to know what Detroit is realistically getting. It is like buying a lottery ticket -- it could be something or it could be nothing. It all depends.

However, there is always that chance, and that is what the team is betting on. One thing is for sure: Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company must have seen something they like, in order to take this gamble.

They must have seen enough to give up quite a bit for Benson. While that may sound funny to say, a fifth-rounder and a seventh- rounder can be valuable draft capital, as a lot of good players have been taken in the fifth and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft.

Tight end George Kittle, receivers Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs and cornerback Richard Sherman were all fifth-rounders.

Guys like receivers Julian Edelman and Marques Colston, as well as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, were all seventh-rounders.

As we can see, fifth-and-seventh-round picks are not just like dropping a couple of pennies on the ground that nobody cares about. Not all of the players turn out to be that good, but some of them do.

I imagine Detroit's front office saw the preseason production of Benson. It saw the eight catches and the two touchdowns.

It is known in scouting circles that being productive and scoring touchdowns are not the easiest thing to do. If a guy is showing he can consistently catch the ball and is scoring, there is something to him. That is a significant clue in projecting talent.

One question still needs to be answered: Why, after acquiring quarterback Jared Goff and taking offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the first round, would the Lions then choose to leave themselves with the second-worst group of receivers (at least according to Pro Football Focus)?

However, that is why they play the games -- games are not decided on paper.

#12 WR Trinity Benson - 6'0, 180 pounds

Film Review - 2021 Denver preseason; vs. MIN, vs. SEA, vs. LAR

Grade: C+

Scouting Report

Physical and lanky possession receiver, with decent hands and average playing speed. Has some noticeable tightness in his hips. Caught just about everything thrown in his direction this preseason. His best route is the inside slant, where he can use the combination of initial quickness, physical strength and his frame to gain inside-route leverage. That is his thing - - the inside slant and the skinny intermediate post.

Speed tends to methodically build, and does not show a burst or second gear. More of a short-to-intermediate threat. Decent, but not great hands. Hands look hard at times. Takes some effort to change direction. Not fluid-looking. This especially showed up as a return specialist. Does show good instincts. Not much of a blocker. Good-effort role player who has a chance.

At this stage of the game, with the draft and free agency well behind us, this move is a solid attempt by the Lions to bring in someone who can aid the team's receivers room. As coaching legend George Allen used to say, "The future is now."

The unknown at this point is how it will all turn out, if defenders take away Benson's inside release.

