Todd Wash on Aidan Hutchinson: 'We Got to Really Calm His World Down'

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash has a brand new piece to plug into his unit.

The Lions picked Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Michigan born defensive lineman figures to play a big role at his position in his first year. He’ll do so under the tutelage of Wash, a Montana native in his second season with the Lions.

To this point, he’s been impressed with the athleticism and talent of his new first-rounder. Granted, the players are still not going through contact drills, and won’t for some time, but Hutchinson has still made a solid first impression.

“Obviously, we're very excited to have him. But, I think he's a better athlete than I thought he was. You know, Dan and I, and even Brad, we've talked about,” Wash said. “I said, 'He's a better athlete than I thought he was off the tape.' It's kind of a unique way he can lean and bend that we didn't necessarily always see on tape. But, out here, you really see it and vs. good competition. So, we're excited about where he's at.”

Wash pointed out that it hasn’t been just the on-field aura that has impressed him about the Dearborn native. In fact, the skills have shown up in meeting rooms.

Hutchinson was showing off his knowledge in the team’s defensive line Jeopardy game Monday morning.

“He was answering all different questions from even different positions, where you're like, damn, that's it, that's good stuff,” Wash said. “So, we're excited. And once we get pads on, then I think we're gonna see even more out of it. You know, I think he just needs to come out each and every day and get better.”

The Lions are expecting plenty from Hutchinson, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Heisman finalist. As the team shifts more toward an attacking four-front scheme, the rookie will play a vital part.

By simplifying the game during the offseason, the hope is that by training camp and the preseason, Hutchinson will be full speed ahead.

“We're trying to calm his world down a little bit with the mental side of things,” Wash said. “And let him just really show his athleticism that we've seen. He's strong and physical, we see a lot of lean and bend with his pass rush. But, at this point in time, once again, you don't see it down in and down out, because he's thinking. So, we got to really calm his world down. When he knows what he's doing, he's a really good athlete. And, we'll be able to see that now. By limiting him a little bit, we had him at three positions that was too much right away. So, we've counted down to two. And, you know, you're starting to see the athleticism that we drafted.”

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Onwuzurike, McNeill making an impact

After an up-and-down rookie season, Levi Onwuzurike has been a standout in his second offseason with the Lions.

The Washington product is a traditional defensive tackle who handled some defensive end duties last season. By shifting to a four-man front, the option is available for Onwuzurike to play a more traditional role.

Wash spoke Monday about the leaps that his young defensive tackle has taken during the offseason. These improvements start with the fact that he’s recovered from injuries that hampered his offseason development as a rookie.

“The biggest thing is I think he's finally healthy,” Wash said. “You know, last year, he couldn't even hardly get in a stance. He was all twisted up and, and all that stuff… And then the first day I've seen him, I mean he is rocked and chiseled up right now. So, you know, he'll play a couple different spots for us. But, he has gotten better because he's healthy. And, I think this is the system that he played in college. He wasn't a react guy in college. So, you see some flashes out here of why we drafted them where we drafted him, so we're excited about Levi. He's just got to stay healthy.”

Another member of the Lions’ 2021 draft class is Alim McNeill, a burly nose tackle who showed potential in his rookie year. Affectionately nicknamed "Buttercup" by head coach Dan Campbell, McNeill is another player who stands to be positively impacted by the defensive scheme change.

“We like him, obviously he can do a lot of different things, but this is really going to get him one-on-one on some centers,” Wash said. “You're gonna be able to see more athleticism, but we got to be able to make sure we get it down in and down out with (McNeill) and you know he's one of the leaders in the room. He's definitely the biggest guy in the room.”

Okwara on road to recovery

The Lions lost an important part of their pass rush when Romeo Okwara suffered a season-ending Achilles' tear in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Now, less than a year later, Okwara looks to be nearing a return. He’ll be limited during the offseason as the Lions hope he will return to full health in the near future, though Wash said he was unsure of a specific timetable for his return.

“He was here last week,” Wash said. “He's not completely healthy yet. But, you know, with an Achilles, there's guys that have come back real quick and haven't missed a beat. And, the way he works, and the way he prepares himself physically, we anticipate we'll get the Romeo back that we know.”

In his career, Okwara has compiled 21 sacks over six NFL seasons. He enjoyed a breakout year in 2020, notching 10 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.