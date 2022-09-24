The Detroit Lions' have the opportunity to play on the road for the first time this season.

During his Friday media session, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the rookies on the roster playing their first NFL road game, in what figures to be a hostile environment.

"It’s a huge test because it’s the first one," said Campbell. "It’s the first road game, and this is something that we have a lot of urgency about us I feel like this week. This is big. We need to try and set the tempo for ourselves, and it starts on the road, division game.

"Of course, it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be hostile. It shouldn’t be easy," Campbell continued. "And those guys are going to ready to go. They’re going to get back to what they do best, and we know that, but man, it goes back to the -- we’ve got to be able handle this pressure on the road. Because that’s really what it comes down to, collectively, when you go on the road. There’s a certain amount of pressure that is applied, and how do we handle that overall? And that’s something that we’ve been talking about for a long time now. So, we are young, but we’ll see where we’re at.”

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, September 25th, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial