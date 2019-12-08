GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Vikings in Week 14 Matchup

Join us as we LIVE blog Detroit's Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings as part of our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread.

All the big plays, highlights, LIVE reactions and analysis can be found right here.

It's easy to join in on the conversation, too. Simply go to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Comment throughout the game, and be sure to check out our LIVE reactions following the game!

Discussion

Pat Caputo on 97.1 The Ticket says on Gameday Uncensored that Matthew Stafford should be traded for two first round draft picks!

Comment below if you agree or disagree with Pat Caputo.