Skip to main content

Lions Waive K Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions will now turn to kicker Michael Badgley, after waiving Austin Seibert.

The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots. 

According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit. 

Seibert has missed practice time the past couple of weeks, dealing with a groin injury. 

He was spotted back at the team's practice facility this week, ahead of the Lions' Week 5 contest on the road. 

Dominik Eberle filled in for Seibert against the Seahawks, but unfortunately missed two extra-point tries and sailed a kickoff out of bounds. 

As a result of his play, Eberle was waived, and Badgley was signed to the practice squad. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

stbrown5

Lions' Injury Report: 6 Players Out Against Patriots

Detroit Lions' Week 5 Friday NFL injury report.

lions5

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Ex-Coach Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions are facing their old head coach in Matt Patricia.

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Practice Friday

Amon-Ra St. Brown still has opportunity to play Week 5.

Presumably, the former Bears kicker will take the field for Detroit Sunday, against the Patriots, at Gillette Stadium. 

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained to reporters this week about the Badgley signing: "We have one game here, and then we get a bye. So, our thought is kind of who can we get in here that can help us the most for one game at least, and help us get through this thing if Seibert can’t go.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

stbrown5
News

Lions' Injury Report: 6 Players Out Against Patriots

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Ex-Coach Matt Patricia

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Practice Friday

By John Maakaron
board5
News

Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19032258_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of 'Right Formula'

By Vito Chirco
williams5
News

Inside The Play: Jamaal Williams Breaks Down Longest Career Rush

By John Maakaron
chark5
News

Lions' Thursday Injury Report: 6 Players Out, 9 Limited

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Chark, Hockenson, Reynolds Return, St. Brown Sits Out

By John Maakaron