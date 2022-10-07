The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit.

Seibert has missed practice time the past couple of weeks, dealing with a groin injury.

He was spotted back at the team's practice facility this week, ahead of the Lions' Week 5 contest on the road.

Dominik Eberle filled in for Seibert against the Seahawks, but unfortunately missed two extra-point tries and sailed a kickoff out of bounds.

As a result of his play, Eberle was waived, and Badgley was signed to the practice squad.

Presumably, the former Bears kicker will take the field for Detroit Sunday, against the Patriots, at Gillette Stadium.

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained to reporters this week about the Badgley signing: "We have one game here, and then we get a bye. So, our thought is kind of who can we get in here that can help us the most for one game at least, and help us get through this thing if Seibert can’t go.”

