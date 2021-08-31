Detroit Lions Waive LB Jahlani Tavai

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai joins the growing list of second round draft picks that did not work out for the Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has now joined a list he certainly wants no part of.

Similar to second-round draft busts Teez Tabor, Ryan Broyles and Mikel Leshoure, Tavai has been waived by the Detroit Lions prior to making any significant impact with the team.

The pick seemed destined to fail right from the beginning, as general manager Bob Quinn seemingly reached to select Tavai in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“My goal is to be on defense,” Tavai told reporters at his last media session. “I want to be a starter, that’s the biggest thing. I’m also going to make sure I’m good with Dave Fipp on special teams. I’ll do whatever, basically, to make this squad.”

Tavai simply struggled to play the position of linebacker and did not take significant strides forward on the field after dropping weight.

He recorded two sacks, 116 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in 31 career games in Detroit.

Last season, he ranked 80th out of the 83 linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I think there are certain things he does well. He’s really a hammer. Particularly, he’s probably a first-, second-down inside linebacker," head coach Dan Campbell said. “So, there are things he can do, and I think it’s up to us to put him in the best situation to have success too. So, it’s twofold. He does everything you ask him to do and he gives it everything that he has got.”

It was also reported that Bruce Hector and Craig Reynolds have been released on Tuesday.

The Lions must get to the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

