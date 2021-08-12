Detroit Lions Release CB Quinton Dunbar, Sign RB Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions announce two roster moves ahead of their first preseason games.

The Detroit Lions have parted ways with veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar, as the team announced he has been waived just ahead of the first preseason game.

Dunbar, 29, has been noticeably absent since the early part of training camp. Head coach Dan Campbell repeatedly told reporters that he was away from the team dealing with 'personal' matters.

As an undrafted free agent in 2015, he was converted into a corner during his first training camp with Washington, after playing receiver at Florida in college.

He led Washington with four interceptions in 2019.

Injuries have hampered his career the past couple of seasons, as he only played in six games in 2020 with the Seahawks, before a Week 9 knee injury sidelined the veteran defensive back.

The addition of Nickell Robey-Coleman made the decision to move on from Dunbar easier for new general manager Brad Holmes.

With a plethora of injuries to the running backs room, Detroit also added free agent running back Craig Reynolds.

The inexperienced back has had previous stops with the Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his brief career, he has recorded one career carry for four yards and one reception for a total of three yards. He played college football for the Kutztown Golden Bears for a total of five seasons.

